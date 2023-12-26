Gulmarg: Heavy tourist footfall during Christmas holidays signifies successful tourist season for JK

Experience Winter Wonderland: Gulmarg Gears Up for Spectacular Tourism Season Amidst Snowfall and Adventure Thrills, Christmas Celebrations Add Festive Charm, Ghanta Ghar Srinagar Emerges as a Captivating Tourist Attraction.

Gulmarg (Jammu and Kashmir) [India]: World-famous tourist destination Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir is expected to receive a huge influx of tourists in the coming months, especially on New Year. The Gulmarg Development Authority (GDA) along with other administrative wings and tourism players gears up properly for a successful winter tourist season. People from across the world visit Gulmarg during peak months of winter. The government is ready to welcome tourists by providing them with all needed facilities.



Gulmarg, which is one of the most incredible tourist destinations, is famous for its eye-catching view during the snowfall season as well as the season of lupine flowers, which usually begins in mid-June and lasts until the end of July.

Snowfall and other adventure activities including skiing, snow skating, snow cycling and the Khelo India event, organised by the J&K sports council, youth sports and services and the Department of Tourism increase tourists' attraction towards Gulmarg.



Hoteliers have already received guidelines from administrators regarding good arrangements including furnishing, proper electricity heating, arrangements, regular hot water supply and quality food at their restaurants.



Meanwhile tourists dressed as Santa Claus marked Christmas Day celebrations in Gulamrg, Tourists also made their way to a picture perfect St. Mary Church in Gulmarg to celebrate the festival. Members of the Christian Community headed by Father Eric and Father Venoo held a prayer ceremony at the Church and prayed for the welfare of all the people of the valley and for a peaceful new year ahead.

"Guess who came to #Gulmarg to celebrate #Christmas Eve? After all, what better place to celebrate the #holiday season? Join us for the new year festivities in #Jammu & #Kashmir! #Christmas2023 #newyear #snow #winter #travelling #SeasonsGreetings" posted JK Tourism on X.



Taxi operators and other service providers have received instructions from the government regarding proper services to tourists and maintaining the rates so that they too can earn their livelihood during the winter tourist season.





Meanwhile, Ghanta Ghar in Srinagar has become a major tourist attraction offering panoramic views of the city. Tourists are enjoying the serene weather taking strolls around the Ghanta Ghar and taking selfies.



The fog adds an element of mystery and romance to the experience, as the tower looms in and out of sight adding to the charm of the surroundings. The soft light filtering through the fog creates a dreamlike setting, making it a memorable and picturesque experience for all those who visit.

