Government Working To Stop Migration Of People: CM Pushkar Dhami

Pauri Garhwal: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday participated in a dialogue program with NCC cadets and other school students at Vikas Bhavan in Pauri district.

Speaking on the topic "Why do people migrate from villages", Dhami flagged concerns regarding migration issues in the state and said that the state government is working on reverse migration.

"Migration is a matter of great concern for the state of Uttarakhand. The vacancy of many villages is also a threat to the security of the state and the country. The state government is working on reverse migration on a large scale. Through various schemes of the Central and state governments, the work of stopping people in the village is being done by providing them with employment and self-employment. Lakhs of migrants returned to their villages during the Corona period," he said.

Dhami added that it was a big opportunity for the government to connect them with self-employment.

"Many youths adopted self-employment during the pandemic period. Today the same youths are doing the work of providing employment to many other people as well. Migration will stop due to mutual coordination and participation between the government and the public," he added.

On this occasion, he also honoured the meritorious students.

Taking note of homestay the CM said that the trend of people is continuously moving towards homestay.

The state government is constantly working to promote homestays. Loans are being distributed to self-help groups under various schemes. Today, women are also playing an important role in preventing migration from the village by becoming self-reliant. Our state is full of possibilities. We can find these possibilities with effort and hard work, due to which migration will stop and people will also get the economic benefit," he said.

He also said that this time the tableau of Uttarakhand "Manaskhand" bagged first place in the Republic Day parade.

Referring to the youth of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) he said that from NCC we get to learn discipline and courage like the army.

"NCC jawans stand tall in every situation. NCC always remains ahead in every crisis that comes inside the country," he added.

Raining praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said that the country is continuously moving forward under his leadership.

"Today, under the leadership of the Prime Minister, we have got the opportunity to chair the G-20. It is a matter of pride for all of us that two meetings of G-20 are going to be organized in our state. Along with G20 countries, 9 other countries and 15 international organizations are also coming to India," he added. —ANI