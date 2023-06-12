Government Imposes Stock Limit On Wheat

New Delhi: The government on Monday imposed stock limits on wheat till March 31, 2024 in order to ensure its adequate supply and prevent hoarding.

The move will also lead to food security, official sources said.

This will be applicable to traders, wholesalers, retailers, big chain retailers, and processors in all states and Union Territories, they said further.

According to the order, the stock limit on wheat for processors has been fixed at 75 per cent of annual installed capacity or quantity equivalent to monthly installed capacity multiplied by the remaining months of 2023-24, whichever is less.

Wholesalers and traders can keep 3,000 metric tonnes of wheat at any given time. Retailers can keep 10 MT.

In the case of big retail chains, the stock limit is 10 MT for each outlet and 3,000 MT for all outlets of a chain. —IANS