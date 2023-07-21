Govern and elections would take care of themselves: Garcetti's advice to politicians

Washington: Politician-turned-diplomat Eric Garcetti says that with the US and India, the world's two largest democracies, entering the election cycle in preparation for next year's presidential and parliamentary polls, politicians should focus on leadership and governance, and that voters will take care of the rest.

"I love elections, and maybe it's because I've been in many of them. But it's a moment where the people get to prove that they're in control, that it's not the top down, it's the bottom up in our countries; a moment to listen to candidates, hear what they're going to say, and make a decision based on what's in your own best interest," US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti told in an interview

A month after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's historic State visit, and just before President Obama's impending trip to India for the G20 Summit, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti is in the United States for discussions with officials from the Biden administration. The United States and India both have upcoming elections. In contrast to the parliamentary elections in April/May, the United States' presidential primaries are slated to begin in January.