Google says it will assess next steps after reviewing CCI's decision

New Delhi (The Hawk): Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL), which has been severely penalised by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) twice in a row, declared on Wednesday that it is committed to its users and developers and that it is reviewing the decision to determine what to do next.

The Indian regulator fined Google on Tuesday for abusing its dominant position with regard to its Play Store policies, this time to the tune of about $113 million (Rs 936 crore).

Google was fined Rs 1,337.76 crore by the competition watchdog last week for abusing its dominant position across several markets in the Android mobile ecosystem.

In a statement, Google claimed that the technology, security, consumer protections, and unmatched choice and flexibility that Android and Google Play offer have benefited the Indian developers.

"Additionally, our model has enabled India's digital transformation and increased access for hundreds of millions of Indians by keeping costs low. We are still dedicated to our users and developers and are reviewing the choice to determine the best course of action "a representative for Google said.

According to the regulator's most recent decision, Google dominates the Indian markets for app stores for Android smart mobile OS and licensable OS for smart mobile devices.

"For app developers, the sale of in-app digital goods is a crucial way to monetize their innovations and creations. However, developers must set up their applications so that every purchase of in-app digital goods passes through Google's payment system, which completes the transaction, in order for those users to receive those digital goods "It read.

India has the most users among all Google's markets.

Google was also told by the CCI to stop engaging in anti-competitive behaviour.

The tech juggernaut has been given 30 days to submit the necessary financial information and supporting paperwork.

