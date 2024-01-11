Goa Tourism Affected: Minister Cites Impact of Russia-Ukraine War and Israel-Palestine Conflict on Tourist Arrivals

Amidst global turmoil, Goa's tourism grapples with the fallout from Russia-Ukraine war and Israel-Palestine conflict. Minister Rohan Khaunte discusses strategies to counter the decline, emphasizing the crucial role of domestic tourists. While international arrivals decrease, Goa focuses on promoting unique destinations, anticipating steady growth.

Panaji: Goa's Tourism Minister, Rohan Khaunte, highlighted the adverse effects of the Russia-Ukraine war and the Israel-Palestine conflict on the tourism sector in the coastal state. Speaking at the launch of new initiatives to boost tourism, Khaunte revealed that the regular inflow of tourists from Russia, Ukraine, and Israel has diminished due to the crises in these countries.



"Russia, Ukraine, and Israel contribute significantly to the tourist footfall in Goa, and the ongoing conflicts have resulted in a decline," remarked the minister during a press interaction on Wednesday.



To counter the impact, Khaunte shared that despite the challenges, Goa has witnessed a higher number of overall tourists in the past year compared to the previous one. He emphasized the role of domestic tourists in filling the void left by the decrease in international visitors. However, he acknowledged a discrepancy in the duration of stay between the two groups, with international tourists averaging an eight-day stay, while domestic tourists stay for four days on average.



To address the situation, the state is actively promoting its unique tourism destinations, aiming for a consistent growth in tourist arrivals. Khaunte expressed optimism about the government's efforts contributing to the expansion of the tourism sector, which currently constitutes 16 percent of the state's GDP. He outlined an ambitious goal for the industry, targeting a growth to 20 to 24 percent of the state's GDP within the next three years.

