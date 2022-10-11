GITEX 2022 will feature over 200 Indian ICT companies and startups

Dubai (The Hawk): At "GITEX GLOBAL 2022," an event taking place between October 10 and October 14 in Dubai, more than 200 Indian ICT (information and communications technology) companies and startups are taking part. Indian participation at the international technology show is once again being strongly supported by the Electronics and Computer Software Export Promotion Council (ESC).

The India Pavilion at GITEX was opened on Monday by Aman Puri, the Indian consul general in Dubai. When the time came, Puri said, "We are pleased that Indian companies have participated in GITEX in such large numbers this year. Strong cultural and economic ties exist between India and the UAE, and those ties have been strengthened since CEPA was signed earlier this year. He claimed that for Indian companies in the electronics and IT sectors, Dubai has become their most important partner. For Indian start-up businesses, GITEX is a platform where they can gain exposure to markets abroad. This is the stage where "Made in India" goods can demonstrate their power to the world."

"The Middle East's largest and most impressive ICT event, GITEX is still growing in stature. India has a significant stake in the expanding markets in the Middle East, Africa, Asia (WANA Region), and Europe, for which Dubai serves as the entry point. Thus, the event offers opportunities for the participating Indian ICT companies to scout the growing Middle Eastern market "ESC Executive Director Gurmeet Singh makes this claim.

According to Kamal Vachani, Regional Director, Middle East, ESC, "ESC has been facilitating Indian participation on a regular basis at GITEX to take advantage of the booming IT market in the Gulf and leveraging that association to get businesses for Indian IT companies from a multitude of large global corporations which are executing projects in the region."

Business Head of ShreeJee Infosolution Pvt Ltd., Zoeb Fatemi, spoke during the discussion "GITEX is a global event, and this is our company's first time attending. I want to showcase my international products here in hopes of receiving positive feedback and potential business partnerships."

Innovative ICT products and services are being highlighted in the India pavilion, such as Cyber Security Solutions, Mobile Tablets, Software Products on E-Commerce, E-Learning Systems, CMS, CRM, HR & Finance Solutions, Project Management Systems, Tailor-Made Vertical, Learning Management Systems (LMS), Cloud Computing, Telecommunication Products, Energy Sector, Banking, Financial Inclusions, Digital Signage, Enterprise Asset Management/CMMS, Web Portal Development, BPO, etc.

India is experiencing extremely rapid growth in hardware exports. It is estimated that the country's electronics goods export to the Middle East during 2021-22 is valued at $3,323 million. UAE ranks second on the global electronics export destinations list for India, with a 16% share. The export of electronics to the UAE is thought to be worth $2,468 million. In 2021–2022, $3,300 million was exported as software and related services to the Middle East. India is expected to export $15.69 billion worth of electronics hardware in 2021–2022, up from the estimated $11.03 billion in 2020–2021, a growth of 42%. The estimated increase in India's exports of computer software and services from $146 billion in 2020–21 to $172 billion in 2021–22 represents a growth of 17.75%. The Council is inviting a sizable delegation from the Middle East to visit India for INDIA SOFT 2023, which is scheduled for March 27–28, 2023 in New Delhi, India, in order to further strengthen relations between India and the Middle East in the fields of electronics and IT. Around 500 software & services and electronics buyers from over 75 countries, including those from North America, Europe, the Middle East, Japan, Korea, Latin America, Africa, the CIS, and the ASEAN region, will be present at INDIA SOFT, the most significant IT global networking event in India. According to Narula, who adds that INDIA SOFT 2023, which consists of an international exhibition and conference, is intended to facilitate joint ventures, collaboration, and strategic alliances for outsourcing with foreign clients. Narula also notes that the occasion will give participants a chance to broaden their perspectives and move their companies toward a growth trajectory.

(Inputs from Agencies)