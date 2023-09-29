Girl raped in MP's Ujjain: Cong questions 'silence' of PM Modi, HM Shah, commissions for women, child rights

New Delhi: On Friday, the Congress criticised the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh for the rape of a 12-year-old girl in Ujjain, claiming that the state is number one in the country for crimes against women and girls, and questioning the "silence" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and the commissions for women's and children's rights.

According to Congress spokesman Suprya Shrinate, under Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the law and order situation in Madhya Pradesh has deteriorated significantly, and being a woman, especially one from the Dalit or tribal tribe, is viewed as a sin.

Being Dalit, tribal, and a woman are now social stigmas in Madhya Pradesh. When it comes to the rape of minors, Madhya Pradesh ranks first. In the 18 years that Chouhan has been in power, there have been 58,000 documented occurrences of rape and 68,000 reported cases of kidnapping. However, the prime minister, home minister, and the rest of the BJP officials "are just sitting silent," Shrinate told the press.—Inputs from Agencies