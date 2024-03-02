    Menu
    Gautam Gambhir quitting politics? BJP MP asks Nadda to 'relieve' him of political duties

    The Hawk
    March2/ 2024
    Last Updated:

    BJP MP Gautam Gambhir seeks to be relieved from political responsibilities by JP Nadda, to dedicate time to cricket. Expresses gratitude towards Narendra Modi and Amit Shah for the opportunity to serve.

    BJP's East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir

    New Delhi: BJP Lok Sabha MP Gautam Gambhir on Saturday requested party president J P Nadda to "relieve him of political duties" so that he can focus on his "upcoming cricket commitments".

    The parliamentarian from East Delhi also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for allowing him to "serve the people".

    "I have requested Hon'ble party president J P Nadda ji to relieve me of my political duties so that I can focus on my upcoming cricket commitments. I sincerely thank Hon'ble PM Narendra Modi ji and Home Minister Amit Shah ji for giving me the opportunity to serve the people. Jai Hind!," Gambhir said on X.

    —PTI

