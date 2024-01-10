Gautam Adani Unveils Adani Group's Monumental Rs 2 Lakh Crore Investment in Gujarat Plan at VGGS 2024

Explore Adani Group's colossal Rs 2 Lakh Crore Gujarat investment plan unveiled by Gautam Adani at Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2024. Renewable energy focus for sustainable growth.

Gandhinagar (Gujarat): In an electrifying address at the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Summit, Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, marked a pivotal moment by revealing the conglomerate's audacious commitment. Amidst a distinguished audience featuring luminaries such as Prime Minister Narendrabhai Modi, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al Nahyan, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, eminent ministers, industry titans, and representatives from partner nations, Adani celebrated his pride in the summit's decade-long evolution.



Lauding Prime Minister Modi's exceptional foresight, Adani underscored the Vibrant Gujarat Summit as a dazzling reflection of monumental aspirations, expansive scale, precise governance, and flawless execution. He accredited the summit for sparking a nationwide shift that revolutionized India's industrial fabric, triggering a healthy competition and collaboration among states.



Also Read: https://www.thehawk.in/posts/paytm-pledges-indian-rupee100-crore-investment-in-gujarat-international-finance-tec-city



Highlighting staggering statistics, Adani emphasized India's remarkable economic growth over the past decade despite geopolitical tensions and pandemic adversities. He praised PM Modi's global stewardship, citing the Solar Alliance initiative and his influential role in reshaping the G20 platform towards a more inclusive global order.



Directing his admiration towards PM Modi, Adani hailed the visionary leader's knack for not just envisioning the future but shaping it. He painted a picture of India as the fastest-growing nation and a global moral compass guided by the principles of Vasudeva Kutumbakam and Vishwa Guru.



Reflecting on past commitments, Adani celebrated the Adani Group's surpassing of the pledged investment and job creation targets, expressing delight at having exceeded expectations. However, he didn't pause there, unveiling grandiose plans for the future. The Adani Group intends to erect the world's largest green energy park in Khavda, Kutch, spanning 725 square kilometers and generating an awe-inspiring 30 GW of renewable energy, visible even from outer space.



The visionary chairman reiterated their commitment to further expansion, outlining an ambitious roadmap for an integrated renewable energy ecosystem encompassing solar panels, wind turbines, hydrogen electrolysers, green ammonia, PVC, and expansions in copper and cement production.



Closing with a staggering announcement, Adani declared the Adani Group's mammoth investment plan of over Rs 2 lakh crore in Gujarat over the next five years, promising to generate upwards of 100,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities. He concluded by pledging dedication to contribute to a prosperous Gujarat, aligning with PM Modi's transformative vision for the state and the nation.

—Input frrom Agencies