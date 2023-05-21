G7 Summit: PM Modi holds meeting with Brazil's President Silva

Hiroshima: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral talks with Brazilian President Lula da Silva on Sunday on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in the Japanese city of Hiroshima.

On the third day of PM Modi's Japan visit, he visited the Peace Memorial Museum, where he observed the documented exhibits and signed the visitor's book.

It is pertinent to mention that PM Modi is the first Indian leader to visit Hiroshima, the world's first atomic-bombed city, since India successfully tested a nuclear bomb in 1974, according to Kyodo News Agency.

PM Modi along with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and other leaders paid tribute to the memory of Hiroshima victims at Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, Japan.

Other than the Brazilian leader, today, PM Modi also met UK's counterpart Rishi Sunak.

Japan is hosting the G7 summit as the current chair of the powerful grouping. PM Modi is in Hiroshima for the G7 summit from May 19 to May 21.

On Saturday, PM Modi held a bilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, Indonesian President Joko Widodo and his wife, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

PM Modi participated in the session on "Working Together to Address Multiple Crises" where he presented suggestions for improving global food security.

Speaking at a session," PM Modi said, "The priority should be given to the creation of an inclusive food system focused on the world's most vulnerable people, in particular marginal farmers," making it clear that India's focus remains on the developing countries of the so-called Global South when he speaks at key international forums.

PM Modi stressed 10 point call to action at the G7 Summit comprising developing inclusive food systems that protect the most vulnerable, including marginal farmers; adopting Millets: path to nutritional and environmental benefits; stopping food wastage from strengthening food security; depoliticizing global fertilizer supply chains; developing an alternative model to fertilizers; developing resilient healthcare systems; promoting holistic healthcare, pursue traditional systems of medicine; promoting digital health to ensure global universal health coverage; ensuring mobility of healthcare professionals and building development models inspired by needs of developing countries, not driven by consumerism.

The G7 Summit is an international forum held annually for the leaders of the G7 member states of France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, Italy, and Canada (in order of rotating presidency), and the European Union (EU).

Japan under its G7 Presidency has invited leaders from Australia, Brazil, Comoros, Cook Islands, India, Indonesia, South Korea and Vietnam. (ANI)