G20 Summit: Commercial activity won't be allowed in New Delhi district

New Delhi: Commercial activity will not be allowed in New Delhi district including food delivery services among others. Essential services including postal services and medical services such as path labs for sample collection and medicine delivery will be open, the Traffic Police said on Monday.

Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) SS Yadav confirmed that the traffic advisory issued by the police on August 25 remains unchanged.

"Essential services like postal and medical services, as well as sample collections by path labs, will continue to operate across Delhi. In the New Delhi area, commercial activities will remain suspended. Online delivery services will not be permitted, with the exception of medicine delivery,” said the Special CP.

Yadav assured that permission granted for essential services will be respected. Taxis with valid identification, carrying passengers from IGI airport or with hotel bookings in the New Delhi area, will also be allowed.

Regarding metro services, Yadav said that except for the Supreme Court station they will run normally. However, there may be temporary gate closures of 10-15 minutes at some stations due to VIP movement and security restrictions.

“For those with hotel bookings in the New Delhi district arriving from the airport or railway station, entry will be permitted upon presentation of boarding passes and booking documents, albeit with possible 10-15 minute delays due to security checks,” he said.

The Special CP said that from 5 a.m on September 8 to 11:59 p.m on September 10 New Delhi district will be termed the "Controlled Zone 1".

Parts of North and Central Delhi, around Rajghat, Bahadurshah Zafar Marg and Shanti Van Chowk, will be treated as "Controlled Zone 2".

—IANS