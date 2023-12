Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Ruler of Fujairah, extends heartfelt condolences on the passing of Emir Nawaf Al-Sabah, offering prayers for solace and fortitude to his family and the nation of Kuwait, mourning the loss of a revered leader in the Arab world.

Fujairah [UAE]: Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, mourned Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the late Emir of Kuwait, who passed away on Saturday.

The Ruler of Fujairah prayed to Allah Almighty to rest his soul in peace and to grant patience and solace to his family and the people of Kuwait.

