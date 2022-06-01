French Open: Coco Gauff ousts Sloane Stephens to book semis spot

The 18-seeded Gauff took 90 minutes to oust 2017 US Open champion, Stephens, 7-5, 6-2.

Paris: Coco Gauff on Tuesday defeated Sloane Stephens in straight sets in an all-American encounter to cruise into the women's singles semi-finals of the ongoing French Open 2022. The 18-seeded Gauff took 90 minutes to oust 2017 US Open champion, Stephens, 7-5, 6-2.

Gauff is yet to drop a set in the tournament and has not been pushed beyond an hour-and-a-half in each of her five wins. Gauff dominated Stephens in both the sets and secured her semi-finals berth against first-time Grand Slam finalist, Martina Trevisan. Earlier in the day, Trevisan became the first Italian woman to reach the Roland Garros last four after defeating No.17 seed Leylah Fernandez in three sets 6-2, 6-7(3), 6-3.—ANI