Franz Beckenbauer, Iconic German Football Legend, Passes Away at 78

Football Icon Franz Beckenbauer Passes Away at 78: Remembering a Legend's Impact on German Football History

Berlin: German football icon Franz Beckenbauer, renowned for leading Germany to World Cup glory as both captain in 1974 and manager in 1990, has sadly passed away at 78, as reported by the German news agency DPA.



Beckenbauer's elegance and commanding presence on the field defined an era for West Germany and Bayern Munich in the 1960s and 70s. Pioneering the role of the central defensive sweeper with unparalleled calmness and effortless distribution, he redefined the game.



Amassing 103 caps for West Germany, Beckenbauer achieved European championship success in 1972 and famously led his team to World Cup victory on home soil, redeeming the final defeat against England in 1966.



At Bayern Munich, he propelled the club to unparalleled success, clinching three consecutive European Cups and Bundesliga titles during the mid-1970s. His brilliance earned him the European Footballer of the Year award twice.



Transitioning to management, Beckenbauer guided West Germany to the World Cup finals in 1986 and triumphed in 1990 with a unified German team in Italy, a feat shared only by a select few in football history.



Nicknamed "Der Kaiser" ("The Emperor"), Beckenbauer joins an exclusive group of individuals, including Brazil's Mario Zagallo and France's Didier Deschamps, as the only ones to win the World Cup both as a player and a coach.



Post-coaching, he ventured into football administration, although in 2016, faced FIFA ethics committee penalties for non-cooperation in an inquiry related to corruption allegations surrounding the World Cup awards in 2018 and 2022.

