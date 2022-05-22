    Menu
    Sports

    Fourth-placed RCB to face LSG in eliminator

    author-img
    The Hawk
    May22/ 2022

    Mumbai: Royal Challengers Bangalore confirmed the fourth playoffs spot in the Indian Premier League 2022 points table after Mumbai Indians' five-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. Bangalore went past Delhi and now have a clash with Lucknow Super Giants in the eliminator, scheduled for Wednesday in Kolkata.

    Gujarat Titans, Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants had already qualified for IPL 2022 playoffs and Royal Challengers Bangalore became the fourth and last team to do so.

    Well-paced knocks by Mumbai Indians batters helped them in finishing their IPL 2022 campaign on a high as they defeated Delhi Capitals by 5 wickets.—ANI

    Categories :SportsTags :Royal Challengers Bangalore LSG Indian Premier League 2022
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in