Prayagraj: The Uttar Pradesh Police filed a FIR against numerous people on Saturday, including former MP Atiq Ahmed, following the death of the key witness in the 2005 BSP MLA murder case the previous day.

Police here say that Umesh Pal, a key witness in the 2005 murder of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA Raju Pal, was killed by gunfire outside his residence.

After a postmortem investigation, Pal's body was cremated at the Dataganj ghat on Saturday.—Inputs from Agencies