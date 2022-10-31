For verification, Twitter intends to charge $20 per month

San Francisco (The Hawk): Only a few days after taking over as Twitter's CEO, Elon Musk is apparently working on some significant improvements. The Twitter Blue membership and even the verification procedure, which awards verified accounts with a "Blue tick," are expected to undergo modifications. According to reports, the Twitter Blue subscription will be connected to it, and Musk also has big price increases planned for the subscriptions.

The new Twitter Blue subscription will cost customers $19.99, according to a report by The Verge. Additionally, Twitter accounts that already have the blue tick will need to abide by this new system and pay for it. According to the article, verified users will have a total of 90 days to switch to Twitter Blue before they lose their checkmark. Employees of Twitter have also been told to resign or move quickly with this new membership plan. According to the article, a deadline of November 7 has been set for the staff.

Blue Twitter Subscription

Twitter Blue, a paid monthly opt-in subscription that grants exclusive access to premium services, was introduced last year. This, according to Twitter, will allow you to personalise your Twitter experience. In the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, the subscription service is now available. It will be interesting to see how Musk implements both a global rollout and a complete overhaul of the payment system. Twitter Blue can be bought in-app on iOS and Android in the regions that are eligible.

Elon Musk recently revealed screenshots from internal Twitter exchanges that proved the board of directors had misled to him before the transaction was finalised. The security chief can be seen discussing the presentation of "fraudulent metrics" in the screen grab. Bots, however, were not mentioned. According to Musk, he will share additional details in the coming days.

Elon Musk has also voiced his dissatisfaction with the organization's managerial structure. Musk responded to a tweet by saying that the messiest aspect of Twitter is that there are 10 managers for every coder. He was put on a mailing list that asked him to go to "Managing @Twitter 101."

(Inputs from Agencies)