    Menu
    Economy & Business

    FM holds bilateral meetings with G20 ministers; pitches for global framework to regulate cryptocurrencies

    author-img
    The Hawk
    February23/ 2023

    Bengaluru: Nirmala Sitharaman, India's minister of finance, emphasised the importance of a global framework to regulate cryptocurrencies on Thursday, in addition to strengthening multilateral development banks and establishing more effective methods to address global debt risks.

    The G20 ministerial summit was preceded by a series of bilateral talks in which she discussed similar issues with her counterparts from the United States, Japan, and Spain.

    Finance ministers from the Group of Twenty (G20) nations, an alliance of both rich and developing countries, will gather here on February 24 for a two-day conference of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors (FMCBG).—Inputs from Agencies

    Categories :Economy & BusinessTags :G20 ministers Nirmala Sitharaman cryptocurrencies
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in