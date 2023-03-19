First Time Since Independence, Govt Paying Attention To Needs Of Millet Farmers: Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that India's Millet Mission will become a blessing for 2.5 crore marginal farmers. After independence, this is for the first time that a government is paying attention to the needs of millet-producing farmers, he added.

During the inauguration of the Global Millets (Shree Anna) Conference in Pusa, New Delhi, Modi said, "India's Millet Mission will become a blessing for 2.5 crore marginal farmers. After independence, this is for the first time that a government is paying attention to the needs of millet-producing farmers." He added, "In India, millets are primarily grown in 12-13 states. However, in these states, the domestic consumption per person was not more than 2-3 kgs per month. Today, it has increased to 14 kg per month."

He stated that events like the Global Millets (Shri Anna) Conference are not only important for the global good but also a symbol of India's increasing responsibility for global good. "When we take a resolution forward, the responsibility of taking it to perfection is equally important. I am happy that today when the world is celebrating 'International Millet Year', India is leading this campaign," he further said.

He added that it is a matter of great honour for the country that after India's proposal and efforts, the United Nations declared 2023 as the 'International Year of Millets'. More than 75 lakh farmers of India are virtually present with us in this ceremony today, which shows its importance, he further added.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi released a postal stamp and unveiled the official coin of the International Year of Millets 2023 at the Global Millets Conference in Pusa, New Delhi.

President of Ethiopia Sahle-Work Zewde who was virtually present at the Global Millets Conference in Delhi said, "Millets are vital in sustainability for eliminating hunger, adapting to climate change, & transforming agrifoods... I am confident this conference will bring collective action & direct policy attention toward millets."

She added, "As declared by United Nations General Assembly observing International Year of Millets 2023, the push towards collective efforts to increase millet production will contribute to 2030 agenda for sustainable development."

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, who was also present at the inauguration, said,"As a result of the declaration of 2023 as the International Year of Millets by the United Nations on the initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the domestic and global demand for 'Shree Anna' has increased."

