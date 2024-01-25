First Test: India bowl out England for 246

India dominates the first Test against England as spinners shine, bowling out the visitors for 246. Stokes' resilient innings, Bumrah's crucial wickets, and Patel's finesse contribute to India's commanding performance on the opening day.

Hyderabad: India successfully dismissed Englands batting lineup bowling them out for a total of 246 runs on the day of the Test match. After winning the toss and choosing to bat Englands decision seemed to backfire as Indias spinners took eight wickets.



Englands opening pair, Zak Crawley (20) and Ben Duckett (35) got off to a start adding 55 runs at a pace. However the turning point came when Indias Ravichandran Ashwin claimed their breakthrough by getting Duckett caught in front of the wicket.



Despite putting up a fight Englands captain Ben Stokes emerged as the scorer with 70 runs, off 88 balls before falling victim to Jasprit Bumrahs bowling (28). Jonny Bairstow contributed with 37 runs off 58 balls. Was eventually dismissed by a delivery from Axar Patel, who took two wickets for 33 runs.



The spin duo of Ravindra Jadeja and Ashwin proved to be formidable each taking three wickets. Axar Patel and Jasprit Bumrah also made contributions with two wickets each. The Indian bowlers showcased their strength. Asserted their dominance, on the opening day of the Test match.

Brief Scores:



England 1st innings: 246 all out in 64.3 overs (Ben Stokes 70; Ravindra Jadeja 3/88, R Ashwin 3/68).