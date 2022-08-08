First ship carrying maize from Ukraine reaches final destination

Ankara: A freighter carrying maize from Ukraine on Monday reached Turkey, becoming the first vessel to reach its final destination since a deal was made to release stores of food that have been stuck in Black Sea ports since Russia began its invasion of Kiev in February. The Turkish-flagged Polarnet reached Kocaeli, on the Sea of Marmara, dpa news agency quoted state news outlet Anadolu as saying in a report.So far, 10 grain ships have departed from Ukrainian ports, according to the Turkish Defence Ministry, with the Razoni the first to set off for Lebanon on August 1.However, its arrival has been delayed. The shipments are taking place following a deal reached in July to release millions of tonnes of grain blockaded in the ports of Ukraine, a critical food producer known as the breadbasket of Europe.

—IANS