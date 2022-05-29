    Menu
    Economy & Business

    Fertilizer prices up due to Covid, war, but govt ensured supply: Modi

    author-img
    The Hawk
    May29/ 2022

    Gandhinagar:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the prices of fertilizers have increased due to the Covid-19 pandemic and war in Ukraine, but the government has ensured that farmers in the country do not face scarcity of urea and other inputs. "We will do everything that is required to be done to strengthen farmers," he said at a seminar on co-operatives here.

    "Imported urea bag of 50 kg costs Rs 3,500, it is given to farmers at Rs 300, which means the government spends Rs 3,200 per bag out of its pocket,'' Modi added. He also said that villages in Gujarat owe their prosperity to the dairy cooperative movement.

    The cooperative model is required for the development of villages, the prime minister said.—PTI

    Categories :Economy & BusinessTags :Fertilizer prices Narendra Modi increased due to the Covid-19 war in Ukraine
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in