Basel, Switzerland (The Hawk): On Sunday, October 30, Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada won his third straight ATP Tour championship by defeating Holger Rune of Denmark 6-3, 7-5 in the Swiss Indoors final.

The third seed in the competition and ninth in the world, Auger-Aliassime, hit 11 aces and won 78% of his first-serve points.

Additionally, he converted on two of his own five attempts while saving all three of Rune's break point possibilities. The native of Montreal won all five of her matches in the competition without conceding a single break point, losing just one set in the process.

After the game, Auger-Aliassime stated, "It's been an incredible week. "Once again in the championship, not a break all week... It's still not done after a lengthy year and a long run of victories. I'm currently experiencing all the positive feelings that come with winning a tournament, so perhaps I can keep going. It's incredible.

Auger-Aliassime is the third player this season to win an ATP Tour event without conceding a service point after defeating world number one Carlos Alcaraz in straight sets in Saturday's semifinal.

The 22-year-old Canadian player entered the competition after taking home victories in the Firenze Open and European Open in quick succession. After winning the Rotterdam Open in February, he has earned a total of four victories for his career and this calendar year.

(Inputs from Agencies)