FC Goa complete foreign contingent with addition of Marc Valiente

GOA: FC Goa have completed the signing of defender Marc Valiente, the club confirmed in a statement on Wednesday.

Having penned a one-year deal with the Gaurs, the Spaniard will represent them till the summer of 2023.

Speaking to fcgoa.in following completion of formalities, Valiente said, "I'm really excited to start this new chapter in my career. It's an opportunity for me to live new experiences.

"Carlos (Pena) was the biggest influence in my decision. He told me everything about his plan as a head coach and also about the club. I also had some chats with Alvaro (Vazquez), having shared the dressing room with both in the past. It was comforting to have him in my team as he is an amazing player and person.

"I think we have to be ambitious and our aim is to be at the top. And I believe we have the squad to be so. I have followed the FC Goa style of football and I absolutely love it. To play this kind of attacking football, a defender has to be concentrating all the time, ready for a counterattack. I love to play this style of football."

Ravi Puskur, FC Goa's Director of Football also shared his thoughts on the player.

"Marc is a high quality player who comes in with significant playing experience at a very high level throughout his career. He is an ideal fit for our style of football. He's extremely good with the ball and building out from the back and in our style of play, that is a fundamental requirement of the center backs."

Born in Barcelona, Marc Valiente took his baby steps into football at FC Barcelona. He spent over eight years at their famed academy 'La Masia', being club captain for most of its youth sides.

During this stint he played alongside the likes of Lionel Messi, Andres Iniesta, Thiago Motta, Giovanni van Bronckhorst, Victor Valdes, Sergio Busquets, Pedro and FC Goa head coach Carlos Pena among others.

The 35-year-old is also a former Spain junior international, having won the UEFA U19 EURO in 2006 with his country.

—IANS