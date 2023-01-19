    Menu
    Farooq Abdullah travels to Kathua to welcome Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra at J-K's Lakhanpur

    The Hawk
    January19/ 2023

    Lakhanpur (J&K): Farooq Abdullah, the president of the National Conference, and other senior party leaders traveled by bus from his residence in Jammu to Kathua to welcome Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra at this point of entry into Jammu and Kashmir.

    The march is scheduled to arrive in Lakhanpur via Pathankot, Punjab, on Thursday evening. This will be the last part of the yatra, which began in Kanyakumari on September 7.

    The final stop of the yatra is planned to be in Srinagar, where Gandhi will hoist the national flag at the party headquarters on January 30.—Inputs from Agencies

