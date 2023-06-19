Exports require pest-free, residue-free produce: MoS Agri

New Delhi: On Monday, Union Minister of State for Agriculture Shobha Karandlaje stressed the need of growing pest-free, residue-free fruits and vegetables to increase exports and farmers' revenue.

The minister opened a workshop in Mumbai from June 19-23 dedicated to controlling mango fruit bugs.

According to a statement released by the country's agriculture ministry, India was unanimously elected to lead the APPPC's Standing Committee on Integrated Pest Management (IPM) for the biennium 2023-24 at the organization's 32nd session, which took place in Bangkok, Thailand, in November 2022.i—Inputs from Agencies