Exports of Indian Ceramics and Glassware Products register growth of 168% in 2021-22 over 2013-14

New Dehli (The Hawk): India’s exports of Ceramics & Glassware products for 2021-22 hit a record at US$ 3464 Million. During FY 2013-14; India’s Ceramic & Glassware products exports were valued at US$ 1292 Million.





The Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Textiles, Shri Piyush Goyal highlighted the achievement in a Tweet.

The export growth of Ceramic tiles has been achieved because of a surge in shipments of Ceramic Tiles and Sanitary wares products. Today Indian Tile Industry has become global player and earns foreign exchange for the nation with “Make In India” approach and today India’s is World’s second largest manufacturer of tiles.

The export growth of Glassware products has been achieved because of a surge in shipments of Articles of Glass Packing of Goods, Made-ups Articles of Glass Fibre, Sanitary fixtures of Porcelain, Glass Mirror, Tinted Non-Wired Glass, Glass Bead and Glass Wool.





India exports to more than 125 countries and top destinations are Saudi Arabia, United States, Mexico, Kuwait, United Arab Emirates, Iraq, Oman, Indonesia, United Kingdom and Poland. New markets, like Russia and Latin American Countries, have also been added.





The surge in Ceramic and Glassware products exports has been achieved because of sustained efforts on the part of the Department of Commerce. Also, various initiatives have been taken by CAPEXIL, by using Grant in Aid under Market Access Initiative Scheme, such as organizing B2B exhibitions in different countries, exploring new potential markets through product-specific and marketing campaigns with the active involvement of Indian Embassies.





This export growth has been achieved in spite of unprecedented logistical challenges like high freight rates, container shortages, etc. Increase in Ceramic and Glass ware products exports has benefitted small and medium exporters from Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.





Over the years, the industry has been modernizing through new innovations and product profile, quality and design to emerge as a modern World class industry ready to take on global competition. Our innovations in terms of new designs, digitally printed tiles and larger sized tiles with varied colours have also found acceptance in overseas markets.