Expert Talk By International Speaker

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Panjab University Alumni Association in collaboration with the Department of Biophysics, Centre of Systems Biology and Bioinformatics and Central Placement Cell organized an Exert Talk on “Cardiac Stem Cell Therapy” by Prof. Sanjeev Dhingra who is an alumnus of the Department of Biophysics and currently working in the University of Manitoba, Canada. The talk was conducted in a blended mode and attended by more than 100 participants in both offline and online mode. The talk highlighted the role of stem cells in cardiac regeneration and the associated hopes and hypes. It is one of the major thrust area in research worldwide. The event witnessed how Prof Dhingra’s lab has successfully contributed in the area of stem cell therapy be it the regeneration of cardiomyocytes using stem cells or the effective application of various biomaterials to achieve successful delivery of stem cells to their respective target.The talk was a major success as it enthralled the entire audience and ignited the passion of research in them.