Exercise 'utmost caution' in view of anti-India activities, 'politically-condoned' hate crimes in Canada: India to its citizens

New Delhi: On Wednesday, the Indian government warned its citizens residing in Canada and those planning to visit the country to use the "utmost caution" due to rising anti-India activities, "politically-condoned" hate crimes, and "criminal violence" in Canada.

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has suggested that Indian agents may have been involved in the June killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, prompting the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to issue an advisory warning of "potential" danger.

As a retaliation for Canada expelling an Indian official, India on Tuesday dismissed the claims as "absurd" and "motivated" and removed a senior Canadian diplomat.—Inputs from Agencies