Ex-West Indies cricketer Marlon Samuels banned for six years under anti-corruption code

Marlon Samuels Faces Six-Year Ban: Cricket Star Guilty of Breaching Anti-Corruption Code, ICC Anti-Corruption Tribunal Decides

Dubai: Former West Indies player Marlon Samuels has been banned from all cricket for six years after an independent Anti-Corruption Tribunal found him guilty of breaching the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) Anti-Corruption Code, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Thursday.



The ban takes effect from November 11.



Samuels, who was charged by the ICC (in its capacity as the Designated Anti-Corruption Official under the ECB Code) in September 2021, was found guilty by the Tribunal in August this year for four offences, the ICC release read.



Alex Marshall, who heads up the ICC HR and Integrity Unit, said: "Samuels played international cricket for close to two decades, during which he participated in numerous anti-corruption sessions and knew exactly what his obligations were under the Anti-Corruption Codes.



“Though he is retired now, Mr Samuels was a participant when the offences were committed. The ban of six years will act as a strong deterrent to any participant who intends to break the rules."



The four charges Samuels was found guilty of are: Article 2.4.2 (by a majority decision) – Failing to disclose to the Designated Anti-Corruption Official, the receipt of any gift, payment, hospitality or other benefit that was made or given in circumstances that could bring the Participant or the sport of cricket into disrepute.



Article 2.4.3 (unanimous decision)- Failing to disclose to the Designated Anti-Corruption Official receipt of hospitality with a value of US $750 or more.



Article 2.4.6 (unanimous decision) – Failing to cooperate with the Designated Anti-Corruption Official’s investigation.



Article 2.4.7 (unanimous decision) – Obstructing or delaying the Designated Anti-Corruption Official’s investigation by concealing information that may have been relevant to the investigation.



Samuels played more than 300 matches for the West Indies over an 18-year period, scoring 17 centuries in total and even captained the Caribbean side at ODI level. He top-scored in the final of both the 2012 and 2016 editions of the Men's T20 World Cup as the West Indies won their two most recent ICC trophies.

—IANS