EURO Qualifiers: Spain trounce Cyprus , Belgium win, Italy see off Ukraine

Spain comfortably beat Cyprus 6-0 in Group A of European Qualifying, while Belgium kept their unbeaten run going against Estonia with 5-0 win and Italy saw off Ukraine 2-1 on Tuesday.

Spain’s substitutes ran riot in the second half, with Ferran Torres netting twice and Álex Baena scoring on his debut in the victory over Cyprus. UEFA reports.

Prior to the interval, Nico Williams had created the hosts’ opening goals, cutting back for Gavi to volley in, then clipping a cross for Mikel Merino to head home, before the forward limped off. Lamine Yamal also starred on his full debut, going close to scoring when his shot came back off the bar.

After the break, Joselu converted a header from Dani Carvajal’s centre before Torres’s quickfire double. Debutant Baena struck from close range in between to seal a satisfactory night’s work.

Jan Vertonghen scored on his 150th international appearance and captain Romelu Lukaku struck twice inside three second-half minutes as Belgium stayed top of their section by beating Estonia.

Centre-back Vertonghen nodded in after four minutes, and the hosts had further cause for celebration when Leandro Trossard beat three defenders to score his side’s second.

The visitors’ Henri Anier was denied by the woodwork before half-time, but Lukaku’s clinical finishes in the 56th and 58th minutes and Charles De Ketelaere’s effort two minutes from time ensured a comfortable Red Devils win.

Davide Frattesi struck twice as Italy won in coach Luciano Spalletti’s first home match in charge to leapfrog Ukraine into second place in their pool.

Inter midfielder Frattesi made the most of the hosts’ bright start by firing in the 12th-minute opener, then steered the ball past goalkeeper Georgiy Bushchan following a ricochet 17 minutes later.

Ukraine replied four minutes before the interval when Andriy Yarmolenko stroked in following Gianluigi Donnarumma’s save to deny Artem Dovbyk.

The Azzurri might have scored more in the second half, Bushchan keeping out Giacomo Raspadori’s drive with his fingertips and seeing Manuel Locatelli’s effort hit the crossbar.

