    Menu
    World

    EU looking at petroleum products made from Russian crude oil in India finding way to its market

    author-img
    Nidhi Khurana
    August26/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    New Delhi: In a statement released on Saturday, the European Union expressed worry over the "rapid" increase of refined petroleum products derived from Russian crude oil in India making their way to the European market, arguing that this undermines the goal of the sanctions against Moscow, which are intended to reduce its capacity to finance the war with Ukraine.

    It has been reported that "large quantities" of oil products refined from Russian crude oil have entered the European market, prompting the EU's Executive Vice President and Commissioner for Trade, Valdis Dombrovskis, to announce that measures are being considered to address the issue.

    The EU Vice President, now in India, made these accusations to a select group of journalists, saying that Russia is using its energy and food supply as "tools" of "war and manipulation" in its ongoing assault on Ukraine.—Inputs from Agencies

    Categories :WorldTags :European Union refined petroleum productsRussian crude oil India
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in