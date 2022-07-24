Erling Haaland 'not surprised' by his goal on Manchester City debut

Wisconsin (US): New signing Erling Haaland is not surprised by his goal on his debut for Manchester City as he has been seeing himself in these kinds of situations.

Haaland made a bang during his debut for City, scoring the game's only goal after just 11 minutes and 45 seconds on the pitch and helping his side win against Bayern Munich in the pre-season friendly on Saturday night.

The 22-year old, who joined City for 51.2 million pounds from Borussia Dortmund, was helped with a cross from man-of-the-match Jack Grealish, which the Norway international was able to convert from short range.

"Of course I have been seeing myself in these kinds of situations so I'm not surprised," Haaland told Sky Sports.

City boss Pep Guardiola praised Haaland's instinct but said the forward needed to be handled carefully to aid his return to full fitness. The footballer had earlier missed the first match of City's US tour, against Mexico's Club America, with injury niggles.

"He scored a goal, which is important. These types of goals in front of the keeper -- always he's there. The first minutes, he needs more rhythm and time but already he had 45 minutes which is good for him," Guardiola said.

"We'll see how he reacts to the niggles that he had in the previous weeks. After we come back we have long weeks to prepare every weekend game. In those two or three weeks we will get the best form," he added.

The match, held at Wisconsin's Lambeau Field -- home of top NFL team the Green Bay Packers -- was delayed for 15 minutes by a thunderstorm, and play was suspended until further notice shortly after Haaland's goal.

Fans were urged to take shelter on the concourse as lightning descended on the area and players left the field. Officials then announced a reduced game, with 27 minutes left in the first half and a 40-minute second half. The interruptions appeared to impact both sides' momentum, with neither managing to clinch another goal over the total of 80 minutes played.

City will now fly back to England and will take on Liverpool in the Community Shield at Leicester's King Power Stadium on Saturday. —IANS