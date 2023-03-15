Eric Garcetti will become US Ambassador to India

Washington: After the Senate voted on Wednesday to limit debate on President Joe Biden's nominee for US Ambassador to India, it became clear that the ruling Democratic Party has enough votes to approve Eric Garcetti to the position.

Biden nominated the former mayor of Los Angeles for the high-profile diplomatic position in July 2021, and his nomination has been pending in the US Congress ever since. After over two years, nobody seems interested in filling the position.

When a cloture motion is made, further debate on the issue at hand is halted. By demonstrating the support of a super-majority, the majority can overcome any attempts by the minority to prolong or impede the proceedings on an issue.—Inputs from Agencies