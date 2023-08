Mumbai: Unfazed by a sluggish trend in global markets, investors bought shares of Mahindra & Mahindra, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, and Reliance Industries on Monday, sending benchmark indices higher.

Consistent withdrawals of foreign capital, however, dampened expectations for a dramatic market rebound.

With this gain, the BSE Sensex gained 0.35 percent, closing at 65,953.48 on a 30-stock basis. It gained 346.65 points, or 0.52 percent, to close the day at 66,067.90.—Inputs from Agencies