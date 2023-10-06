Entire liquor scam false, not even a penny changed hands: Kejriwal tears into Centre

New Delhi: Asserting that the entire liquor scam is based on unfounded and trumped-up charges, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the agencies carried out multiple raids on party leaders but couldn't find a shred of evidence linking them to the case.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, CM Kejriwal said, "They probed us over so many months, did anything come out of it? You heard what the Supreme Court observed yesterday, the entire liquor scam is false, not even a penny changed hands. They do not have any evidence. The charges against us are all trumped-up and baseless," the Delhi CM said.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court made some scathing observations against the ED and CBI, which are probing the liquor 'scam' cases, asking if they had enough evidence to support money laundering charges against AAP leader and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the Rouse Avenue Court sent Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh to remand till October 10, 2023, in connection with the now scrapped Delhi excise policy or liquor scam case.

The AAP national convenor said all that the Centre wants is to keep the Opposition leaders tangled in agencies and investigations.

"The (SC) judges kept asking for evidence but had none. In a few days, the liquor scam case would reach a dead end and they would be looking for something else to come at us. All they want is to keep the Opposition leaders tangled in agencies and investigations. They will neither work for the people nor let us do so," the Delhi CM added.

He further alleged that false cases are being filed against Opposition leaders to instil fear in them ahead of next year's Lok Sabha elections.

"False cases are being filed against Opposition leaders in a bid to instil fear in them. Not just politicians but even businessmen are being targeted. Such an ambience of terror would impede the country's progress and set it back," he added.

Earlier in the day, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned three associates of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and MP Sanjay Singh in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case.

An associate of AAP MP Sanjay Singh, Sarvesh Mishra arrived at the ED office in Delhi saying, "Truth will triumph."

The three associates of Sanjay Singh summoned by the central agency are Vivek Tyagi, Sarvesh Mishra and Kanwarbir Singh.

The probe agency has alleged that Sarvesh received Rs 2 crore on two occasions on behalf of Singh at the latter's residence. Vijay Tyagi, Singh's personal assistant, was offered a stake in the business interest of accused Amit Arora's firm Aralias Hospitality.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday arrested Sanjay Singh after day-long questioning at his Delhi residence.

—ANI