Ensure teachers whose children are to appear in boards or professional exams are posted in district, tehsil HQs: HP HC tells state govt

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh): The Himachal Pradesh High Court directed the state government on Wednesday to ensure that teachers, especially those whose children are to appear in boards are posted in district or tehsil headquarters.

The High Court took strong exception to the practice of influential teachers forming a cartel to ensure postings in and around District and Tehsil Headquarters in the state.

The division bench comprising Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan and Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua passed these orders on a writ petition filed by one Sheela Suryavanshi, lecturer, challenging her transfer from GSSS, Sanjauli to GSSS, Theog.

The Court said that there has been a spike in cases relating to transfer and majority of these cases pertaining to the respondent-department i.e. Education Department and it is for this precise reason that the Court in an earlier writ petition, decided on March 18, 2020, had recommended the state government to implement online transfer in its departments, boards, corporations etc having over 500 employees by framing an online transfer policy on similar line as that of the adjoining State of Haryana.

Disposing of the petition, the Court directed the respondent State to transfer both the petitioner and respondent outside their home district(s) within two weeks and to ensure that it should be a meaningful transfer and not mere adjustment.

The court listed the matter for compliance on September 10, 2020. —ANI