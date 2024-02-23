    Menu
    England win toss, opt to bat against India in 4th Test

    The Hawk
    February23/ 2024
    India brings in Akash Deep for Jasprit Bumrah, aiming to extend their series lead. The match sees strategic changes and key players rested.

    England's captain Ben Stokes

    Ranchi: England skipper Ben Stokes won the toss and elected to bat against India in the fourth Test here on Friday.

    England brought in Shoaib Bashir and Ollie Robinson in their playing XI, while India made just one change, handing fast bowler Akash Deep his maiden Test cap in place of pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who has been rested.

    England spinner Rehan Ahmed has left the tour for personal reasons, while Robinson was picked ahead of Mark Wood.

    India is leading the five-Test series 2-1.

    Teams:

    India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel(wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

    England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Ben Foakes(wk), Tom Hartley, Ollie Robinson, Shoaib Bashir, James Anderson.

    —PTI

