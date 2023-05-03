El Nino may return in July, affecting global weather

New Delhi: A warming of the equatorial Pacific Ocean, known as the El Nino phenomenon, is linked to increased global temperatures; this warming is expected to affect India's monsoon in the following months after a rare triple-dip La Nina.

El Nino's emergence is expected to be 60% likely by the end of July and 80% likely by the end of September, according to the UN's World Meteorological Organisation (WMO).

As Wilfran Moufouma Okia, chief of the WMO's regional climate prediction services section, told reporters in Geneva, Switzerland, "this will change the weather and climate patterns worldwide," the implications are far-reaching.