ED Seizes Rs 36 Lakh, SUV, and Documents from Hemant Soren's Delhi Residence

Enforcement Directorate Unearths Rs 36 Lakh, SUV, and 'Incriminating' Documents in Delhi Raid on Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's Residence.

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) recently conducted a search at the Delhi home of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. During the operation they seized around Rs 36 lakh in cash, an SUV and what authorities describe as 'incriminating' documents. Official sources revealed this development on Tuesday stating that the federal agency spent 13 hours at Sorens residence in south Delhi.



The EDs investigation is connected to a money laundering case related to a land deal in Jharkhand. While conducting the search ED teams confiscated approximately Rs 36 lakh discovered a BMW with an HR (Haryana) number plate registered under a 'benami' name and obtained several important documents relevant to the ongoing inquiry.



Hemant Soren, aged 48 has expressed his willingness to cooperate with the ED. He is scheduled to appear for questioning at his Ranchi residence on Wednesday around 1 pm.



In response to these developments the ruling alliance led by Jharkhand Mukti Morcha has taken measures by instructing all legislators not to leave the state capital. A meeting has been planned for Tuesday to discuss the political situation, in the state.

