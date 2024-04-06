Ecuador former Vice President Jorge Glas arrested, says government

Quito: Ecuadorean former Vice President Jorge Glas, who has been living in the Mexican embassy in Quito since December, has been arrested, Ecuador's President's Office said on Friday.
—Reuters
This major political development sends shockwaves through Latin American politics, marking a significant turn in Ecuador's ongoing political narrative.
