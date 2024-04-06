    Menu
    Ecuador former Vice President Jorge Glas arrested, says government

    April6/ 2024
    This major political development sends shockwaves through Latin American politics, marking a significant turn in Ecuador's ongoing political narrative.

    Ecuador's former Vice President Jorge Glas

    Quito: Ecuadorean former Vice President Jorge Glas, who has been living in the Mexican embassy in Quito since December, has been arrested, Ecuador's President's Office said on Friday.

    —Reuters

