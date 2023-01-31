Economic Survey laced with 'excuses of non-performance': Congress

New Delhi: On Tuesday, the Congress said that the Economic Survey is full of "excuses of non-performance" since it attributes the causes of the price hikes and the decline in India's GDP to matters like the Covid virus, the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, and the global downturn.

Mallikarjun Kharge, president of the Congress, said the government consistently makes ambitious growth targets of 8 or 10 percent but consistently falls short. This is all "lies," he concluded.

India's GDP is expected to decline to 6% to 6.8% in the fiscal year beginning in April, according to the Economic Survey that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman delivered in Parliament earlier on Tuesday. This is because extraordinary challenges facing the globe are expected to harm exports.—Inputs from Agencies