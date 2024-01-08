EaseMyTrip's Bold Move: No Maldives Bookings Amid Controversy, Push for Lakshadweep and Ayodhya Tourism

EaseMyTrip's Bold Stand Amidst Controversy: Redirects Focus to Promote Lakshadweep and Ayodhya, Bollywood Joins 'Visit Lakshadweep' Campaign

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India]: Prashant Pitti, co-founder of EaseMyTrip, announced a significant shift: the company's refusal to accept bookings for Maldives amidst recent controversies surrounding a Maldives MP's post on PM Modi's Lakshadweep visit. Instead, the platform is redirecting its focus to promote Lakshadweep and Ayodhya as promising tourist destinations.



Pitti expressed, "Although 3 lakh tourists annually visit Maldives from our country, they will now be unable to access this feature on EaseMyTrip. We've launched five new packages highlighting Lakshadweep, urging airlines to provide direct services from Delhi, Mumbai, and Bangalore."

He added, "Besides Lakshadweep, we're advocating for Ayodhya's tourism potential, aiming for it to become an international attraction, much like Lakshadweep. This could boost foreign travel to India during spring. We invite other airlines and travel sites to join our cause."



This decision was underscored by the introduction of five new Lakshadweep packages online, encouraging direct flights to the region from major cities. Earlier, on January 3, Pitti had shared a post expressing plans to promote Lakshadweep following PM Modi's visit.



EaseMyTrip is not solely championing Lakshadweep; it's also striving to elevate Ayodhya's tourism. Pitti envisions Ayodhya as a global destination, akin to Lakshadweep, aligning tourist arrivals with the spring season to attract international travelers.



Pitti's call for collective action to boost India's tourism was echoed by Bollywood icons. Amitabh Bachchan endorsed Lakshadweep's beauty, responding to Virender Sehwag's post, affirming India's self-reliance and its stunning locales. Other stars, including Ranveer Singh, Shraddha Kapoor, and Salman Khan, have also supported the 'visit Lakshadweep campaign' under #ExploreIndianIslands.

