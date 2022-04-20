E-Collage making competition at PU

Chandigarh (The Hawk): National Service Scheme of Panjab University, Chandigarh in collaboration with Department of Computer Science and Applications and Center of Medical Physics organized an E-Collage making competition on the theme of Environment and Nature. More than 100 students from different colleges of India participated in the event through online mode. Students showed extra ordinary enthusiasm through their creative collages which depicted their awareness about the environment.

DCSA Chairperson Mrs. Jasleen Kaur Bains appreciated the E-collage event. The coordinator of the event Dr. Anuj Kumar said that such activities are required for the awareness about nature & environment. This will help the young generations to take cautious steps to preserve nature. The NSS Programme officers Dr Vivek, Dr Sucha Singh, Dr Tilak, Dr Naveen, & Dr Gurav also contributed for successful completion of this activity. Winners of the event will be awarded by E- Certificates. The students coordinators were Saurabh, Samiksha, Yashika , Muskan Singh ,Muskan Chibber & Dhurv.