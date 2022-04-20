DTU issues notification to conduct online exams for final semester

New Delhi: Days after the University Grants Commission (UGC) gave a free hand to universities to decide on methods of conducting examinations, the Delhi Technical University has issued a notification to conduct the End Term Examination (ETE) online, for all theory courses of final semesters of all programmes.

The 2-hour long examination will be conducted through an AI-proctored platform along with Manual Proctoring.

The university has put forth the three modes for the conduct of the online exams, one of which will finally be notified along with datesheet of ETE.

In the first mode, the varsity has proposed a combination of subjective and multiple choice questions in the question paper.

According to the university, in the combined examination form, the examination shall consist of two subjective questions of 20 marks each along with 30 MCQ of 4 marks each.

"Students can attempt two subjective questions either by typing directly into the system in a text box within prescribed word limit or he/she can write on the plain paper(s) and upload the same in the examination system," the notification read.

Every subjective question in the combined examination mode will be of 20 marks each and for MCQs +4 will be awarded for every correct answer and -1 for each wrong answer, the university said. The maximum marks in this mode will be 160.

The marks obtained by the student in ETE will be scaled down as per scheme of examination of that respective course.

The second mode will only have 60 MCQs of 4 marks each, while maximum marks in this mode will be 240. In third mode, the university has proposed a case study or project based examination, where it will put 4 subjective questions of 20 marks for the students. The mode will also have presentation and viva-voce of 40 marks.

The university will proctor students centrally through a software along with manual proctoring (Invigilation) in all 3 modes except for Viva-Voce/Presentation.

"Viva-Voce for Practical Courses, Seminars and Projects or Dissertations, will be conducted by the respective departments using any online video meeting application," university administration said in the notification.

However for the students who are either not able to appear or not able to perform well in online ETE, the university said that they can appear for the same in offline examination along with supplementary examination of even semester of 2020, whenever conducted by the university.

While for those who are not in position to appear in online ETE due to unavailability of internet connectivity, the university has allowed them to sit for offline exams which will be conducted after the lockdown is over. For this the student would first have to get permission from a competent authority explaining about the reason for not being to give online exams.

The university has said that a trial run of the online examination platform will be provided to all students prior to the conduct of End Term Examination.

