DST-STUTI Training Programme Concludes Successfully

Solan (The Hawk): Seven day DST STUTI Scheme of Government of India on "Synergistic Training programme Utilizing the Scientific and Technological Infrastructure" (STUTI) ICT programme concluded successfully at Shoolini university on Monday.

Chief Guest Prof. Tej Pratap, Vice Chancellor, Govind Ballabh Pant University of Agriculture and Technology, Pantnagar, former Vice Chancellor of CSK Himachal Pradesh Agriculture University, Palampur, Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agriculture Sciences and Technology, Srinagar, addressed the gathering and wished everyone a better future.

Dr. Deepak Kumar, Associate Professor, Department of Pharmaceutical Chemistry, School of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Coordinator iHUB Shoolini, and coordinator of the training programme gave a welcome note and also presented the seven days programme report. He also thanked the Department of Science and Technology, Institute of Chemical Technology ( ICT) Mumbai, Divyasamparak iHUB, iHUB Shoolini for the support for these events.

Prof Ashish Khosla, Director, School of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Computer and Data Sciences delivered a talk on Artificial Intelligence and its role in health sciences. He discussed the various ways in which AI can be used in Pharmaceutical Sciences.

In the seven days long training programme several speakers delivered talks on different issues includes Dr. Nitin Kumar Singhal, Scientist E National Agri-Food Biotechnology Institute, Chandigarh who talked about developing nanotherapeutics to treat Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus (T2DM)". Dr. Yashveer Singh, Associate Professor of Chemistry and Biomedical Engineering, IIT Roper, delivered a lecture on "biomaterials that may be used for wound healing, bacterial defense, and medication delivery.

Mr. Rajiv Chauhan Advocate, Delhi High court presented talk on Intellectual property rights. Recent and novel strategies for identification, characterization, and drug discovery against human malignancies were delivered by Dr. Manoj Garg, Professor and assistant director of Amity Institute of Molecular Medicine and Stem Cell Research (AIMMSCR). Talk on Deoxy-D-Glucose- a repurposed medication for COVID-19 was given by Prof. Dr. Rakesh Kumar Sharma (Former Director, DRDO-DFRL, Mysore and Former VC, SIMATS, Chennai) and Pro-Chancellor, SGT University, Gurugram, Haryana.

Dr. Ramsagar Mishra, Professor of Physical Sciences at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi, presented a discussion on the stereoselective synthesis of biologically active molecules inspired by natural products. Nanomedicine for cancer therapies was the theme of a talk by Dr. Sanyog Jain, Professor, Department of pharmaceutics, NIPER-Mohali.

Dr. Madhu Dikshit, Former Director CSRI-CDRI talk about "New drug discovery and development: scenario of India-past, present, and future." Dr. Manish Singh Scientist-D, Institute of Nanoscience and Nanotechnology, Chandigarh delivered a lecture on assessing the impact of nanotechnology on people and the environment using scientific approaches, assays, and models. Novel Drugs and Exosome Potential in Diagnosis and Therapeutics of Neurodegenerative Diseases was indeed the topic of a speech by Dr. Saroj Kumar, Associate Professor, Department of Biophysics, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi.

Dr. Deepak Kapoor Dean, School of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Shoolini University presented a vote of thanks. Certificates was also distributed to the participants by Chief guest Prof. Tej Partap, Coordinator, DST-STUTI ICT Shoolini University, Dr. Deepak Kumar, and Dean Pharmacy Dr. Deepak Kapoor.