    Drugs seizure from Indian waters: Court asks NCB to file fresh affidavit

    May22/ 2023

    Kochi: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is currently investigating the recent seizure of over 2,500 kilogrammes of methamphetamine from a vessel in Indian waters in a joint operation with the Navy. On Monday, the NCB was ordered by a local court to file a new affidavit detailing the arrest of the accused.

    The NCB had asked the court to hold Pakistani national Zubair Derakshshandeh in jail for the next five days.

    Defence attorney B A Aloor said the court had requested evidence on whether or not the arrest had taken place within Indian territorial seas.—Inputs from Agencies

