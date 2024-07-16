Worli hit and run case: Accused Mihir Shah sent to Judicial custody till July 30

However, the court refused, placing Shah in judicial custody for 14 days until July 30. The police emphasized the need for extended custody to uncover crucial details about the incident.

Mumbai: Mihir Shah, the accused in the high-profile Worli hit-and-run case, was presented before the Sewri court on Tuesday for further remand proceedings.

Police had sought further police custody for the accused but court refused the Damand. Mihir Shah has been sent to Judicial custody for 14 days, till July 30

According to the police, during investigation Shah has refused to answer critical questions about his actions and whereabouts after the crime.

He has not disclosed why he fled the scene, where he disposed of his car's number plate, or the identities of those who allegedly harbored him while he was on the run.

Police's request for further remand was objected by defence lawyer who said that it's been 7 days he is in custody and has already told the police whatever he had to tell. Now police is trying to seek the custody on almost similar grounds which were mentioned in first remand application.

Also, three sections of Motor Vehicle act are added in original FIR of Worli hit and run case for Mihir Shah's car had blackened glass , PUC of the vehicle had expired and insurance of the car had also expired.

Defence lawyer also emphasised that 27 witnesses have already repcorded their statements in the case including the barber who had done shave for the accused when he was on run so there is nothing left on the basis of which police should seek firsther custody.

The police emphasized that obtaining this information is crucial for the ongoing investigation and requested the court to extend Shah's police custody to facilitate further questioning.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police during its investigation in the Shiv Sena leader son's hit and run case has stated that the accused had consumed an excessive amount of alcohol at two different places on the night of the incident.

According to the Mumbai police, "During the investigation, it was found that the arrested accused Mihir Shah consumed alcohol before the incidents. He consumed alcohol at two different places on the night of the incident."

"The probe revealed that after drinking alcohol at Vice Global Tapas Bar located in the Juhu area, accused Mihir Shah drank alcohol at another place between Malad and Borivali," the police said.

"The interrogation with Rajrishi Rajendra Singh Bidawat, accused driver, also revealed that these people had come to visit Marine Drive since the day of the incident fell on a Sunday," said police.

Earlier on Wednesday, a Mumbai court sent Mihir Shah to police custody until July 16.

Mihir Shah was arrested in Virar on Tuesday. He was brought to Sewri court in Mumbai on Wednesday. Shah had been absconding after the car he was allegedly driving hit a scooter on Dr Annie Besant Road in Worli on Sunday, July 7.

Fourteen teams were formed by Mumbai Police to nab him. Police arrested Rajrishi Singh Bidawat and Mihir's father, Rajesh Shah, for their alleged involvement in the case.

According to Mumbai police, the 45-year-old victim was a resident of Worli Koliwada. Her husband was riding the scooter while she was riding the pillion. The husband also sustained injuries in the incident.

"The couple was returning home after buying fish when the scooter they were riding on was hit by the luxury car. Both of them sustained injuries, and the woman died during treatment," police added. Police also said that the luxury car belonged to a leader of a political party based in Maharashtra's Palghar.

