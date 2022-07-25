Dropping shooting from CWG 2022 a move to deny India medals: Vijay Kumar

New Delhi: One of the most successful Indian marksmen, Vijay Kumar believes shooting not being a part of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games curriculum is a calculated move by the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) to deny the country medals in a sport in which it has been a dominant force for more than two decades.

Having bagged six medals, including five gold medals at the Commonwealth Games, and later translating that success at the 2012 London Olympics by clinching silver in 25m rapid-fire event, Vijay Kumar adds he is disappointed the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) did not pursue the issue proactively for the common good of the Indian shooting fraternity.

—IANS



























